FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The first day of summer is looking... cool?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We won’t see a lot of change throughout this 7-day forecast. Temperatures will range from 97F to 102F as we remain dry and sunny. Winds do pick up Thursday through Saturday bringing us an increase threat of fire danger.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 102F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 99F. Windy.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 97F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with a high of 98F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
