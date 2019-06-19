TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Feeling the pain of losing a pet can be devastating. For one Tucson six-year-old, that feeling was all too real.
Raven O’Connell got two tortoises for her sixth birthday. Her parties are always Dr. Seuss themed. So, it was only fitting she named one Yertle, after the Dr. Seuss classic, Yertle the Turtle.
“He’s the tortoise with the pink dot,” said O’Connell.
The other one is named Mister Sir.
“He’s the really scared one, Mister Sir,” said O’Connell.
One day, Yertle and Mister Sir were in their outdoor enclosure, but not for long. Yertle was able to turn on his side and slip through the fencing crack.
“Tortoises can’t breathe that way,” said O’Connell.
Yertle was missing for about five hours.
“I was sad, scared and mad,” said O’Connell.
Luckily, they had a clue about his whereabouts. Yertle’s great escape was caught on security cameras at the house. He could be seen walking down the driveway, headed for the road and the shade of a nearby truck.
“He almost got runover by a mail truck!” said O’Connell.
After hours of looking, he finally just showed up in the yard.
“I should be mad at him, but I also love him,” said O’Connell.
Yertle’s owners did put chicken fencing and some bumpers to prevent another escape.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.