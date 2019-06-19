TPD K-9 Blitz bounces back after stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - K-9 Blitz with the Tucson Police Department is on the mend following a suspect chase that ended with him being injured.
“We were working with SWAT. We were looking for a bank robbery suspect. Blitz and I work with SWAT frequently," his handler, Officer Mike Doyle, said.
Blitz was chasing a man wanted for robbing a bank when police say the suspect stabbed the 5-year-old K-9 in the neck twice with a homemade knife.
Doyle says the attack didn’t keep Blitz from catching the suspect.
“He was getting stabbed and he didn’t let go, and it didn’t slow him down, so he did good," Doyle said.
The suspect was arrested, and Blitz was rushed to the hospital. Since then, Doyle says his recovery has been quick.
“He’s still got a couple of the internal stitches that I think will dissolve with time," he said. "Otherwise, he’s back to work, back to normal all healed up."
We met Blitz at a park in Marana where he proved to be in good spirits. His handler says he was back on the force in two weeks.
But when he's not at work, he's kicking back at home.
“He runs around in the backyard, digs holes, likes to spin in circles and will go crazy over food," Doyle said.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.