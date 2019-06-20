Applications sought for school district board vacancy in Cochise County

ST. DAVID, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Applications are now being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Cochise Technology School District Governing Board in St. David.
To be eligible to hold this seat a person must be a registered voter, be at least 18 years of age, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and the candidate or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district
Anyone interested in filling the vacancy, should email a letter of interest and resume to kmadden@cochise.az.gov or send a letter of interest and a resume to: Cochise County School Superintendent, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603 or Fax 520-432-7136. Candidates will be contacted to set up a phone interview with Jacqui Clay, Cochise County School Superintendent.
Applicants should include information about their education and work experience, why they would like to be a board member, their residence and mailing addresses, and email and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.
For more information contact Nikki Madden, Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office, at 520-432-8951.
