Campground Hosts needed for the summer season on Mt. Graham

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Are you an avid camper and a people person? Then the Safford Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest has just the opportunity for you, as a Campground Host.
According to a news release from the CNF, Safford District they are looking for hosts for the summer season on Mt. Graham.
What exactly is a ‘campground host’? According to the CNF, the host camps onsite without paying standard amenity fees and performs maintenance work that includes the following:
- picking up litter
- sweeping and stocking restroom
- cleaning restrooms
- cleaning fire pits
- handing out information to campers
In addition hosts greet and assist visitors, answer questions and explain the applicable regulations.
The best host should set an example to other visitors by being a model camper who practices good housekeeping at all times in and around their assigned campsite and by observing all rules and regulations.
There are several host opportunities available and the maximum trailer size that can be accommodated is 22-feet; there are no utilities available at the sites.
Anyone interested should contact the Safford Ranger District for additional information at (928) 428-4150.
