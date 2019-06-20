City of Sierra Vista and Ace Hardware encourage residents to upcycle their blue bins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With its curbside recycling program coming to an end, the City of Sierra Vista is partnering with Ace Hardware to launch a contest for local residents to upcycle their blue bins.
The city moves to a drop-off based recycling program starting July 1. To help inspire residents to find new uses for their blue bins, the city and Ace Hardware are having an upcycling contest.
Launching in mid-July, the City of Sierra Vista and Ace Hardware will present the #RenewYourBlue Upcycling Contest.
“We were excited to learn the City was already thinking about this and are thrilled to help residents put their blue bins to good use in the spirit of recycling,” says Les Orchekowsky, co-owner of the Sierra Vista Ace Hardware store.
Local residents will be able to submit photos and stories showcasing how they transformed their blue recycling bin for a chance to win a $250 gift card for the grand prize.
The City will still collect any blue bins upon request, but customers are encouraged to make use of them as they will become the customers’ property starting July 1.
