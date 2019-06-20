Data Making a Difference: Tracking lighting around the world in Tucson

“The U.S. National Lightning Detection Network® (NLDN) is the most scientifically accurate and reliable lightning information system, monitoring total lightning activity across the continental United States, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It has been proven to deliver unrivalled performance with excellent location accuracy and detection efficiency, and is the only U.S. network capable of both detecting cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning while, at the same time, correctly differentiating between the two.”