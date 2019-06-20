FBI: Two suspects injured in officer-involved shooting near Phoenix

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two suspects were injured in a shooting involving members of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force northwest of Phoenix on Wednesday, June 19.
According to information from the FBI, the shooting happened while law enforcement officers were executing a felony arrest warrant in El Mirage at about 11 p.m.
One suspect had to be taken to a hospital, another was treated at the scene before being taken into custody. A third person in the suspect vehicle was not injured and is being questioned.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Thompson Road.
No further information was immediately available.
