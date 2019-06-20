FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The start of summer is looking great!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The summer solstice is on Friday and temperatures are looking cool for the weekend to follow (at least for southern AZ!)! Temperatures will range from 97F to 103F as we remain dry and sunny. Winds do pick up Thursday through Saturday bringing us an increased threat of fire danger.
THURSDAY: Sunshine with a high of 102F. Breezy WSW winds gusting up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. Windy from the WSW gusting up to 35 mph.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with a high of 96F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with a high of 97F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a high of 103F.
