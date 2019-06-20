Girls attend Scouts summer camp on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly two dozen female scouts are attending their first summer camp this week as members of the Scouts of America.
The scouts are part of troops from Tucson and Phoenix.
The Catalina Council of Scouts BSA accepted the first girls in February. It was a first for southern Arizona and marked only the second time in state history a girl joined the Scouts.
The scouts will be immersed in programs including swimming, climbing, first aid, robotics and animation.
In total, the camp offers 50 merit badges that scouts can earn. The merit badge program is an opportunity for youth in the program to be exposed to potential careers or future hobbies.
The camp runs from June 16-22 and can accommodate 150 scouts per week.
If you’re interested in going to camp, contact Richi Benner by email at Richard.Benner@scouting.org or by phone at 520-585-5532.
