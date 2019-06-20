Ina Road returns to normalcy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Project Ina is wrapping up as the Arizona Department of Transportation looks toward its next project.
This week, crews are clearing out of the I-10/Ina Road area following two years of work that transformed the intersection.
Crews redid Ina Road to two lanes in each direction from Camino de la Cruz to Silverbell Road, including two new bridges over the Santa Cruz River.
Crews also added more lanes on I-10 bringing the total to six.
Now ADOT crews plan to do a similar project at Ruthrauff Road and I-10 with the start of construction expected in the fall.
