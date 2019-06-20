Jones leads an inexperienced Sugar Skulls team into 1st playoffs

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones was named the IFL’s Offensive Player of the Week for a performance that helped put Tucson into the playoffs in its first year as a franchise.
Jones rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the Sugar Skulls’ 55-50, playoff-clinching victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday in Tucson.
He finished with 711 total rushing yards, just nine yards behind Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong who won the league rushing title which is based on total yards. Armstrong played in 14 games while Jones played in 12.
The Sugar Skulls have finalized their roster for the 2019 IFL playoffs.
Defensive lineman Keith Jones Jr. was placed on injured reserve on Monday for the duration of the playoffs because of an injury suffered in the third quarter of the Sugar Skulls’ playoff-clinching victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday.
Linebacker Zach Allen, who also left the game with an injury, is on the roster and his playing status is day-to-day.
To fill Jones Jr.’s spot on the roster, Tucson activated defensive lineman Michael Kluge from injured reserve. Kluge went on injured reserve after the Sugar Skulls March 31 game against the San Diego Strike Force.
Tucson opens the playoffs at 1 p.m. Sunday in Sioux Falls.
