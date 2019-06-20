Mayor apologizes for ‘salty’ language caught on camera

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Jonathan Rothschild has apologized for dropping an “f-bomb” during a recent city council meeting.
His off-color remark came during the call to the audience and was caught on video of the June 18 meeting.
While waiting for an audience member to speak, he whispered, “Why does everybody want us to answer their (expletive) question?”
Rothschild says he was frustrated because even after he read the rules aloud twice at the meeting, people did not follow them.
Those rules state that during the call to the audience the mayor and council may not discuss or take legal action on matters raised.
The mayor apologized to anyone who might have been offended and said he needs to be more aware and will work to curb his use of what he called “salty” language.
The mayor is not running for re-election after serving two terms.
