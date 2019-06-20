New suspect charged in old murder case in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Years after a jury convicted a man for the murder of Francisco Gastelo in Tucson, prosecutors have filed charges against a second suspect.
Adam Small is currently in the Pima County jail on a million dollar bond. He's charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery, armed robbery and auto theft, according to court records.
Gastelo was gunned down several hours after a University of Arizona football game on Sunday, September 25, 2011. He was found in a parking lot roughly a quarter-mile from Arizona Stadium.
Police initially shared details to help in a search for two suspects, according to KOLD’s prior reports. A month later, they announced the arrest of Juan Gil, who was eventually tried and convicted of first degree murder and several other charges. He’s currently serving a life sentence in state prison.
The case wasn't closed.
Court records show someone, facing unrelated charges of his own, named Small as a suspect in the deadly shooting. This individual said Small admitted to pulling the trigger, according to paperwork filed in Pima County Superior Court.
That same paperwork shows Small’s attorney arguing against the reliability of this individual’s statements in order to receive a lighter sentence for his own case.
Loved ones of Gastelo said they will be waiting until the end of the court case to comment on this latest development.
Small’s case is currently listed in the court calendar to begin on August 20, 2019.
