PACC seeking help from public after taking in cats, dogs and turtles in hoarding case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier this week, the Pima Animal Care Center took in 43 pets from a hoarding case, including 34 cats, 4 dogs, 5 turtles, adding to an already crowded shelter. They are asking for the public's help, not with the hoarding animals just yet, but with adopting out an animal already in the shelter. They are hoping to clear up room for the incoming animals.
According to PACC, several of their Animal Protection Officers assisted with the removal of the animals from a trailer. Conditions inside were poor, officers noted a strong smell of urine and saw animal feces covering the floor, there was also no water available to the cats, nor was there electricity. A litter box was full to the point where the animals could not use it.
Most of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections and matted fur. Sadly one cat that had been diagnosed with Calci virus had to be humanely put down due to the advanced stage of the virus. The dogs and turtles appear healthy. The remainder of the animals are being evaluated by the shelter's clinic team and are not ready for adoption yet.
PACC is asking the public to stop by and see the 1,590 other pets the shelter has up for adoption and see what 'fur' ever family member is right for them, to help open up some space for the incoming animals.
Not able to adopt, but still want to help? PACC is also seeking foster families for existing pets. Interested in fostering, stop by the shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road or send an email to PACC.foster@pima.gov.
The shelter is currently offering two adoption specials. Cats four months old and older are free to adopt. Adopters can also name their own price for dogs that are at least four months old and weigh at least 30 pounds.
Their normal business hours are Monday through Friday, from noon to 7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs.
