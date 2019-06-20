PCSD: Two people facing animal cruelty charges after more than 40 animals found in unsanitary conditions

43-year-old Andres Contreras and 32-year-old Joylynn Severns are now facing charges for animal cruelty. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 20, 2019 at 11:33 AM MST - Updated June 20 at 11:36 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty and two people have been arrested in connection to the case.

43-year-old Andres Contreras and 32-year-old Joylynn Severns are now facing charges for animal cruelty.

The incident began around 10 a.m. Thursday, June 19 when deputies responded to a call of people camping in a desert area near San Joaquin Road and Ajo Highway. According to PCSD while they were investigating the call, they found several animals in what appeared to be unsanitary conditions.

PCSD’s Animal Cruelty Detectives and officers from Pima Animal Care Center responded to further the investigation, and removed the animals from the scene.

The investigation is still in the early stages and further details will be released as they are available.

