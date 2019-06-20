Raising Cane’s breaks ground on third Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers just broke ground on its third Tucson restaurant at 4225 Oracle Rd.
When it opens in late October, it will be the 21st Raising Cane’s in Arizona and 477th system-wide. The new restaurant plans on hiring 75 crew members for multiple positions.
Raising Cane’s has been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and was recently recognized as having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
“We are excited to commence construction on our third Tucson location and look forward to giving Caniacs in the area another Raising Cane’s where they can get their chicken finger fix,” said Regional Leader of Restaurants Jason Zwerin.
At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
The company is also known for its active community involvement, centered on its six areas of focus: education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, business development and entrepreneurship, active lifestyles and “everything else!”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.