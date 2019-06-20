Superintendent Williams honored with Correctional Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams was selected as the 2019 Outstanding Correctional Professional of the Year award recipient by the Arizona Correctional Educators Inc. (ACE). The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding service and contribution to correctional students. Superintendent Williams oversees students in the Pima Accommodation District. The schools in this district are the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center and the Pima County Adult Detention Center.
Williams was nominated by staff members of his district. One reason for the nomination was for a behavioral program that Williams initiated with his students at the Adult Detention Center. When the students reach their behavioral goals, they get to challenge the superintendent in a monthly basketball game. Principal Shelly Duran applauds the program and says it has made a huge impact on student behavior and academic achievement.
“I am very humbled. These kids have tough lives and we always have to believe in them. It’s an honor for me to accept this award on behalf of my students and staff in the Accommodation District.” –Dustin J. Williams
