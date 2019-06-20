WATCH: TSA officers attacked, injured at Arizona airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five TSA officers were attacked and injured by a Texas man Tuesday morning at an Arizona airport, authorities said.
According to AZ Family, the TSA said the incident began when 19-year-old Tyrese Garner tried to rush a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
According to the police report, Garner forced his way past the checkpoint by “pushing past other passengers waiting in line, charging through the metal detector into the secure area where he assaulted the TSA screener by punching her and knocking her to the ground.”
Garner allegedly punched four other screeners before he was arrested.
AZ Family reported one TSA officer was taken to the hospital while four others were taken to an urgent care.
Garner is facing charges of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and misdemeanor assault.
Police said Garner may be mentally disturbed and under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is being held on a $1,500 bond. His next court date is June 25.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.