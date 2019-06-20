Tuba City man sentenced to prison for domestic assaults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On June 17, 2019, Kristopher Smith, of Tuba City, AZ, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment, which will then be followed by three years of supervised release. Smith’s 48-month prison term is in addition to the 12 months of prison he previously served in tribal custody.
Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of Assault of an Intimate Partner or Dating Partner by Strangulation and one count of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner or Dating Partner on February 27, 2019.
Smith assaulted the victim on August 11, 2015, November 22, 2016, and April 24, 2017. During each assault, Smith inflicted substantial or serious bodily injury, and on two of the three occasions, Smith strangled the victim.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
