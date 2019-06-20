Tucson celebrates Santa Cruz River Heritage water release

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hispanic Access Foundation, Watershed Management Group, 40 Pastors from the Tucson Evangelical Pastoral Association and Por la Creación Faith-based Alliance will celebrate the Santa Cruz River Heritage water release and El Día de San Juan on Monday Jun. 24 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The day will start with a tour at the Living Lab and Learning Center at Watershed Management Group followed by a tour of Mission Gardens. The day will end with a visit to the Santa Cruz River, where everyone will witness how the Heritage Project will introduce recycled water to the river.
This is an opportunity for everyone to learn about and be a part of the various conservation efforts and programs that encourage or mandate water conservation and water use efficiency.
If you would like to join the event, please contact Camila Olivares at camila@hispanicaccess.org to make arrangements.
