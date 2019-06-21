43 animals taken into custody in hoarding incident in desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are behind bars after dozens of animals were found in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima Animal Care Center responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Two men were allegedly camping on BLM land near San Joaquin Rd and Ajo Highway.
Sarah Girvin, an animal protection service officer, responded to the call.
“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” said Girvin.
The animals were found in and around a trailer.
“Two dogs who were tied up around a trailer,” said Girvin.
In total, authorities took in four dogs, including a puppy, 34 cats and five turtles.
“Just cats scattering and there was feces all over the floor,” said Girvin. “There was a giant mattress that was covered in feces …and just a bunch of boxes. It looked like just a storage trailer almost.”
One cat was dead at the scene, another had to be put down. The cats are currently at PACC with the rest of the animals, but are quarantined together because of severe respiratory issues.
Girvin said typically in hoarding situations like this one, the animals are not friendly, however, that could not be farther from the case with these cats and dogs.
“We made a line of people…We had people grabbing crates. We had people numbering down the cats, marking down breeds,” said Girvin.
The animals are not up for adoption yet because the investigation is still ongoing, and they are still recovering.
PCSO said 43-year-old Andres Contreras and 32-year-old Joylynn Severns were arrested for animal cruelty charges.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.