Brave the Shave at Aveda Institute

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a way to raise funding for The St. Baldrick's Foundation, Aveda Institute Tucson will be hosting a Brave the Shave event. The St. Baldrick's Foundation hopes that attendees will shave their head as a way to spread awareness and inspire others to help all the infants, children, teens, and young adults fighting cancer.
St. Baldrick's also hopes to gain more dedicated volunteer and donations so that they can provide funding to researchers who are working tirelessly to find new ways to treat cancer. Their current goal is $3,200.
The event will be held at Aveda Institute Tucson, 145 S. 6th Ave and will last from 10:00AM – 2:00PM on July 25th. All additional information can be found in the St. Baldrick's website:
