Coco’s Bakery working on refrigeration problems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A restaurant on Tucson's northwest side finds itself back on Restaurant Report card.
Coco’s Bakery, 7250 N. Oracle Road, was put on probation in May, failing inspections not once, but twice.
During the first visit on May 22, inspectors noted six violations.
Some of the bigger ones, according to the inspection report, included cold holding - some food coming in above 41 degrees - and some equipment needing maintenance.
Inspectors went back 10 days later, but they say the restaurant still didn’t get a handle on the cold holding problem.
They went back a third time last week and inspectors said the restaurant was still struggling to keep food cold enough.
This time, the person in charge said they were working to get refrigeration problems fixed.
Inspectors are heading back to Coco’s on Monday, June 24.
If the problems are not fixed, the report says, the health department may consider revoking the business’ license.
Below is a list of places the health department said failed from June 7-20.
- Coco's Bakery and Restaurant, 7250 N. Oracle Road
- Crunchy's Munchies, 8882 N. Treasure Mountain Drive
- East Coast Super Subs, 187 N. Park Avenue
- El Charro Cafe, 301 N. Court
- El Taco Rico, 526 E. Pastime Road
- Hyatt Place Tucson, 6885 S. Tucson Boulevard
- La Mesa RV Center, 3255 E. Irvington Road #14
- Mama's Family Restaurants, 4350 E. Irvington Road
- Mi Ranchito R&D Market, 5301 S. Park Avenue
- Miss Saigon, 1072 N. Campbell Avenue
- P J Subs, 2500 E. Sixth Street
- Peña's Sno Cones Tacos y Mas, 2936 E. 22nd Street
- SR Taco and More, 5834 S. Southland Boulevard
- Tacos y Carnitas Los Compas, 4317 S. Sixth Avenue
- Taqueria Los Cuates, 924 E. Roger Road
