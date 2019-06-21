Authorities search for dumpster fire suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dumpster and small trash can were set on fire behind a shopping center on North Oracle Rd., according to Pima county Sheriffs Department.
Detectives determined that the fire had deliberately been started.
Foothills District deputies responded to the report of a dumpster fire at 3:30 a.m., June 19.
Authorities are using the security video and still photos to find the suspect, described as a Caucasian male in his 20′s or 30′s with a thin build. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with dark pants and carrying a backpack.
Arson Unit detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.