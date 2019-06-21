The Salvation Army partners with Albertsons, Safeway, and Naughton’s Plumbing to provide heat relief for the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the temperature reaching 102 degrees and above, The Salvation Army is initiating “Operation Chill Out”. On such hot days, The Salvation Army will be at select parks providing water and heat relief items for the homeless. The Salvation Army is partnering with Albertsons and Safeway stores in Tucson for the entire month of June to collect bottled water and raise money for Operation Chill Out. Money collected at the register will go towards purchasing bottled water and heat relief materials for the entire summer.
When: June 1-Aug. 31, when temps are forecast at 102 degrees or above
Where: De Anza Park (Speedway/Stone)
Santa Rita Park (22nd St./4th Ave)
“There were times our volunteers handed out 20 cases of water a day last summer at the parks,” said Captain Ellen Oh, The Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator. “And at the Hospitality House, we gave out four to six cases daily, regardless of the temperature.”
There is a vital need for donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, sun glasses, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, and light-colored clothing.
“Your donation could save a life this summer,” said Oh.
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Ave), and at any Naughton’s Plumbing location. Bottled water and monetary donations can be made at the register at any Albertsons or Safeway stores, online at SalvationArmyTucson.org/operation-chill-out, or by calling The Hospitality House at (520) 622-5411.
