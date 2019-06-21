The Salvation Army partners with Albertsons, Safeway, and Naughton’s Plumbing to provide heat relief for the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the temperature reaching 102 degrees and above, The Salvation Army is initiating “Operation Chill Out”. On such hot days, The Salvation Army will be at select parks providing water and heat relief items for the homeless. The Salvation Army is partnering with Albertsons and Safeway stores in Tucson for the entire month of June to collect bottled water and raise money for Operation Chill Out. Money collected at the register will go towards purchasing bottled water and heat relief materials for the entire summer.