Tucson mayor apologizes for using f-bomb at meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Mayor, Jonathan Rothschild, has apologized for using the f-bomb twice during the comment period in the June 18 meeting of the Tucson City Council.
Rothschild made the comment after several people asked the mayor to answer questions during call to the audience.
“They’ve already had their (bleep) comments,” Rothschild said under his breath. “Why does everybody want us to answer their (bleep) questions...”
State law prohibits elected officials from discussing the items on the current agenda with members of the public during a call to the audience, a prohibition the mayor reads to the audience prior to calling people who have signed up to speak to the microphone.
“The Mayor and Council may not discuss or take legal action on matters raised in the call to the audience,” is what the Mayor will read before the item begins.
On June 18th, the mayor says “for some reason people were asking questions. I was starting to discuss and I know I shouldn’t."
As more and more people asked questions, the more frustrated the mayor became when he couldn’t answer them.
“The next person got up and said the same thing,” he said. “And I used that language and again I apologize for it.”
The mayor says the frustration was not directed at anyone, rather, towards the laws of what officials are allowed to say during the call to the audience.
Rothschild will not run for re-election.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.