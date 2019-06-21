Vista Transit route changes take effect July 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Sierra Vista will implement a new route system for Vista Transit on July 1, after fine tuning and finalizing proposed changes that were based on public input received in recent months.
The new route system will expand services to some underserved areas, eliminate some areas of low-ridership, and reduce operating costs. The changes were developed based on the findings of the Vista Transit Operational Efficiency Study, which was completed last year. The final proposal included several changes that were a direct result of the input received from the public.
"This is a great example of the public process working as it should. We greatly appreciate the concerns and ideas shared by our riders, as they have helped improve the new route system,” says Mike Normand, transportation administrator for the City.
Some changes implemented based on public comments include adjustments to make sure PPEP-TEC students who rely on the bus to get to and from school are still served, the addition of some loops back to the transit center to better facilitate transfers, and the shift of some bus stop sites to better serve key locations.
Effective Monday, July 1, three interline routes will run on one-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Two routes will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. New route guides and a new EZ Guide detailing the route system are available at VistaTransit.org. Print copies are expected to be available at the Vista Transit Center at no charge by late next week.
