Vista Transit route changes take effect July 1

Effective Monday, July 1, three interline routes will run on one-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Two routes will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. New route guides and a new EZ Guide detailing the route system are available at VistaTransit.org. Print copies are expected to be available at the Vista Transit Center at no charge by late next week.