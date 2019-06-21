Broken water main affects service to about 3,000 customers in foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Tucson Water are in the Catalina Foothills area to repair a broken water main.
According to spokesman Fernando Molina, about 3,000 customers are affected by the break happened at 6440 N. Campbell Avenue, near La Encantada at Campbell and Skyline Drive.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department Dep. James Allerton said the break was reported at around 2 a.m. Friday morning, June 21. A large amount of water was reported in the area of the intersection.
Southbound Campbell north of Skyline is blocked and traffic is delayed, Allerton said.
The area affected by the break includes north of River Road, West to Oracle and Magee roads, and east of Sabino Canyon Road.
Molina said crews are working to isolate the break in a 16-inch pipe, and re-direct the water. He said water pressure is starting to climb a little, but there is no estimate for when water service will be back to normal.
