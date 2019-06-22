Border Patrol finds runaway juvenile near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents discovered a runaway juvenile after attempting to travel through the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint with an adult Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 4 p.m., Wellton Station agents referred a 2004 Hyundai Elantra to the secondary inspection area. Record checks on the driver, a 49-year-old United States citizen, revealed an extraditable warrant from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
During a search of the vehicle, agents found an identification document belonging to the passenger. It was discovered that the passenger had given a false name and date of birth to agents during initial record checks. New record checks revealed that the passenger, a 16-year-old United States citizen, was reported as a runaway juvenile by the State of Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the checkpoint and took custody of both subjects.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
