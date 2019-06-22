Bowlers take in final day at Golden Pin Lanes before lanes go dark for good

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After 59 years, Golden Pin Lanes will be no more.
Pima County bought the building for more than 2 million dollars last year.
After nearly six decades, you could say there's a lot of history about the place.
For 27 years, the bowling alley was host to several Professional Bowlers Association events.
It held the PWBA Tucson open just weeks ago.
"It's just something about the sport that I was hooked on," Michael Sekich said. He bowled his only 300 game on lanes 11 and 12 at Golden Pin Lanes.
Darrin Troccoli has his own fond memories at the bowling alley, too. It's where he hit his own personal record.
"I had my biggest game here," Troccoli said. "232 I think it was."
But ask just about anyone inside on Friday, and they'd all mention the unforgettable friendships.
"I'll meet new friends over there you know," said Francis. She played many games at Golden Pin as part of the Special Olympics.
By over there, she means at a different bowling alley. Her team must find a new place to call home.
With each phone call, Bev Boots breaks the news to customers.
"It's closing tonight at 10 p.m," she said each time.
It's a forced split between the community and Golden Pin Lanes.
Pima County is planning to transform the alley into county office space.
"It's very sad," said Boots. "We've already had people come in this morning that have bowled here for years."
Boots has her own roots here.
"Never dreamed I'd be here for 14 years," Boots explained. That's more than the number of pins on a lane. Behind the counter, she's used to calling the shots.
"Put em on 45 -- all I can do," she called out to another employee as she simultaneously worked with other customers.
For her, Friday's celebration was about more than just the end of an era.
It was her birthday, too. As usual, the customers made sure she felt appreciated with cakes and cards.
"I love working with the customers," she said. "They're great. The bowling industry is wonderful."
Boots will tell you it was a stroke of luck to call this place home all this time."Everybody is really good," she said.
Even though this building and its history couldn’t be spared; the legacy it created among these people doesn’t have to fall down with it.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.