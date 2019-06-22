Child survives near drowning west of Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 5-year-old boy survived a near drowning at a home west of Sahuarita.
Rural Metro Fire said a family drove the child to a fire station around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.
Witnesses said a group of children was swimming in a private pool when one of the boys spotted the 5-year-old in the water not moving. Two of the boys pulled the child out of the water and the 5-year-old started to regain consciousness.
Rural Metro Fire said the patient was treated at the station and transported to a Tucson hospital. His condition is unknown.
