Child survives near drowning west of Sahuarita

Two young boys pulled the victim out of the water

By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 22, 2019 at 4:59 PM MST - Updated June 22 at 5:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 5-year-old boy survived a near drowning at a home west of Sahuarita.

Rural Metro Fire said a family drove the child to a fire station around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Witnesses said a group of children was swimming in a private pool when one of the boys spotted the 5-year-old in the water not moving. Two of the boys pulled the child out of the water and the 5-year-old started to regain consciousness.

Rural Metro Fire said the patient was treated at the station and transported to a Tucson hospital. His condition is unknown.

