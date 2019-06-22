FC Tucson Women win; take over 1st place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lauren Crenshaw (UTEP) corralled an errant outlet pass Friday night in the 31st minute and sent it back into FC Arizona’s goal, the only score in a 1-0 victory for the FC Tucson Women at Kino North Stadium.
The result for the moment pushes the Ladies in Black (3-1-2) to the top of the WPSL’s Pac South Desert Division with 11 points.
That could change Saturday night when the two 2nd place sides in the Desert Division, Phoenix Del Sol (3-1-1, 10 points) and Albuquerque FC (3-1-1, 10 points) tangle for the second time this season. Albuquerque won the first meeting 4-0.
A draw in that match would mean a three-way tie for first place in the Desert Division with two matches remaining for each of the three sides.
The victory was a clean sheet for 16-year old rising high school junior goalkeeper Emily Masursky (Rincon-Univ. ’21). She got brilliant support from her defensive line of Mykaylin Rosenquinst, Brianna Lewis and Micaela Hornstein.
FCTW have two matches remaining in the regular season as they attempt to qualify for the post-season for the second straight season and third time in their history.
Matches remaining:
- Sat. Jun. 29 at Las Vegas Players SC
- Tue. Jul 2 vs. Phoenix Del Sol
WPSL Pac South Desert Division Standings (Pts) Team (Record) (Goal differential):
- (11) FC Tucson (3-1-2) (+1)
- (10) Albuquerque FC (3-1-1) (+7)
- (10) Phoenix Del Sol (3-1-1) (+4)
- (4) Las Vegas Players SC (1-2-1) (-5)
- (1) FC Arizona (0-5-1) (-7)
