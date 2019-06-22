FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of temperatures in the 90s before we shoot right back up into the triple digits.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 106F by next Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F. The breeze will return in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with a high of 105F.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

