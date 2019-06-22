More and more Arizona seniors food insecure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s grocery day for Richard Worley.
He’s been a loyal customer for the past 10 years to the place that’s given him so much.
“Well, it means I have some generally some extra food,” he said.
The food is from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. But with the warmer weather ahead, the future of the items in his cart could be in jeopardy.
"The support for the food bank may be not so high for the summer months and yet our demand is still as high,” explained Norma Cable with the Community Food Bank.
Demand to feed the senior population continues to grow. With Arizona exceeding the national average (7.7%) of Baby Boomers who are food insecure at 9 percent.
“That (means) those people do not know for sure where that next meal is coming from,” Cable said.
Fixed income and becoming caregivers to grandchildren top the grocery list of what causes this issue.
Cable said she believes Arizona sees a higher percentage of food insecure seniors is due to the higher population living in the state. Or for those who need the help, simply don’t want to ask for it.
“It may be an attitude towards 'I don’t want public assistance. I don’t need that,”said Cable.
Richard on the other hand, doesn’t mind the help at all.
“I mean it’s worth while, look at all this stuff.” Worley said, pointing to things like milk, bread and oranges inside his cart.
He knows firsthand that anyone can fall on hard times. Five years ago his house burned down, causing some financial strain.
But he recognizes asking for help is nothing to be ashamed of. He typically comes back to the food bank once or twice a month. Sometimes bringing friends who can no longer drive or don't want to take the bus.
However, with the rising population more and more food will be needed.
“We are right in the middle of this challenge and we know this crunch is likely going to get worse so we do need to work right now to make sure we are ready to help,” Cable said.
To figure out if you qualify for a Senior Food Box
