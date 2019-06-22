Tucson World Refugee Day hosts big crowd for recourse, help and friends

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizations from across Tucson came together at Catalina High Saturday for World Refugee Day.
The event was a one-stop shop for refugees and volunteers looking for information, community resources or simply a place to make a new friend.
“It’s fun to see how much we’ve grown,” said Fatima Eyub.
Fatima, along with her sister, brother and mother, moved to America from Russia 14 years ago in search of a better life.
Her family has been a part of the International Kids Camp ever since they settled in Tucson.
“I’ve been doing it since I was five and now I’m a counselor, which is great. We’re helping kids learn English, and make friends," she said.
“I want them to feel welcome, feel happy, feel excited,” said Murad Eyub, Fatima’s younger brother, who is also a volunteer. He said he likes comforting other refugee children, and welcoming new ones.
“(One boy) was crying so much because his mom was gone, so that kept me happy,” Murad said. “(Tucson) is a great place, and we should all try and enjoy it.”
“It’s surreal to be here,” said Farida Eyub, also a camp volunteer. “We were in the same shoes, we came here with nothing, and now we’re helping people.”
Farida said after living through being a refugee child herself, there is no choice but to give back.
“Even if we have all we need now, we can still help people who are in need," she said.
