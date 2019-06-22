US unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan

"We reject this workshop," said Nabil Abu Rdeneh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman. "We will not agree to any meeting without a political horizon. Our cause is a political one and should be dealt with as such. It is a strategic mistake and the American administration is committing daily mistakes against the Palestinian people. Without Palestinian approval, there is no value to any meeting, and without a political horizon, no one will deal with any effort. This conference was born dead just like the deal of the century."