Bills continuing to test Tucson’s Levi Wallace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fans packed a crowded Showtime Cards Saturday on Speedway Blvd. to get a chance to meet and greet Tucson’s latest NFL son Levi Wallace.
Wallace signed autographs and took pictures with the crowd for well over an hour.
The Tucson High 2013 grad is about to begin his second season as a cornerback for the Buffalo Bills.
His first season in the NFL ended with Wallace starting the AFC East division team’s last seven games.
The undrafted free agent, who won a national championship at Alabama where he went from a walk-on in 2014 to a starter in 2017, finished the season with 24 tackles and three passes deflected.
He was named the top rookie cornerback in the NFL by the new kings of football analytics, Pro Football Focus, and the publication has named him as one of their Top 50 Players to Watch in 2019.
Wallace once again will have to earn his keep as the Bills have brought in veteran free agent cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and E.J. Gaines to compete with him during Training Camp.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.