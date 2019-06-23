Dickerson, bullpen help Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-4

Diamondbacks: INF-OF Ketel Marte got Saturday off and could also be held out on Sunday after sustaining a minor groin injury Friday night. Marte, who is among the finalists to be the NL All-Star starting second baseman, felt no pain on Saturday. "I was scared. I was thinking in that moment that I'm not going to be in the All-Star Game," Marte said. "I feel great." ... INF Jake Lamb (quadriceps) played six innings at first base and got three at-bats for Triple-A Reno on Friday and is close to a return, manager Torey Lovullo said.