Woman reunited with dog after 8 years thanks to microchip

June is National Microchipping Month. According to the American Kennel Club, one in three pets will become lost at some point in their lives. In honor of National Microchipping Month, PACC will hold several FREE microchip and vaccine clinics on the southside and eastside of Pima County over the summer. A licensed veterinarian will be administering the vaccines. The next event will be held on June 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at San Miguel High School, 6601 San Fernando Ave. Keep up with clinic offerings by following the “events” section of PACC’s Facebook page.