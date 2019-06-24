Couple plead guilty to manslaugter in infant’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mother and her boyfriend have been scheduled to be sentenced after both plead guilty to manslaughter of 10-month-old Jose Valenzuela, who died in June 2017.
Ivan Alejandro Portillo pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter and child abuse on Monday, June 24. He will be sentenced on Aug. 12.
Salma Rodriguez pleaded guilty to amended charge of manslaughter July 2018. She was set to be sentenced Monday, but was rescheduled for Aug. 12.
Ivan Alejandro Portillo and Salma Rodriguez are accused in the death of Jose Valenzuela, when he was just 10-months-old. Jose was Rodriguez’s son and Portillo was Rodriguez’s boyfriend.
They were both originally facing murder and abuse charges.
