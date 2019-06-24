FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s getting hot in here!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 24, 2019 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated June 24 at 3:56 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 107F by next Friday.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with a high of 105F.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

