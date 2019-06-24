Improvements coming to Randolph handball courts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are 10 handball courts at the Randolph Recreation Center, but only five of them are in suitable condition for game action.
The World Players of Handball Foundation is in charge of making changes to those other five courts. The group says the courts are underutilized and in need of upgrades.
Necessary upgrades include new flooring, fencing, lighting, an area for bleachers and a picnic area.
WPH would like to use the courts for youth development and to get adults involved in the game. The upgrades will also provide WPH with the space needed for handball tournaments.
The plan is for the work to begin on the project sometime around Labor Day and then have things completed by November.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.