NASCAR: Stewart sweeps back to victory lane

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Modified points champion Austin Stewart got a new ride in 2019 and it’s taken him some time to figure it out.
Well he figured it out on Saturday night out at Tucson Speedway and that might spell bad news for the rest of the field.
Stewart (3ss) won both ends of the Freaky Fast 25-lap features to pick up his 1st two victories of the season.
He’s currently sitting in 3rd place in the Modified points standings behind David Levitt and Bill Engle.
Defending points champion Brandon Farrington and Kole Raz split the double 40-lap main events in the Super Late Models division.
They went 1-2 in each race with Farrington taking the opener and Raz the nightcap.
The two in fact have split the six races in the division this season, each winning three times. Farrington (340 points) holds a slight lead over Raz (321) in the standings.
The rest of the Freak Fast winners included (season victories):
- Outlaw Late Models: Dylan Jones (2)
- Hornets: Jennifer Hall (4)
- Hobby Stocks: Shannon Tutt (1)
The stock cars are back on Saturday July 6 for the Firecracker 50 (Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Legends and Bandolero Bandits).
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.