Nature’s Touch recalls Signature Select Avocado Chunks
The FDA found a positive result for Listeria in one sample bag of Signature Select Avocado Chunks.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM MST - Updated June 24 at 12:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods (West) Inc. is voluntarily recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall comes after the FDA found a positive result for the organism during a routine sampling of the product.

The company is recalling 12 oz. packages of the frozen avocado chunks with a best before date of Oct. 11, 2020 and UPC No. 2113009412.

Consumers who have purchased the Product should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled product was distributed to grocery stores in 15 states, including Arizona.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recalled product.

