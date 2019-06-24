Nature’s Touch recalls Signature Select Avocado Chunks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods (West) Inc. is voluntarily recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The recall comes after the FDA found a positive result for the organism during a routine sampling of the product.
The company is recalling 12 oz. packages of the frozen avocado chunks with a best before date of Oct. 11, 2020 and UPC No. 2113009412.
Consumers who have purchased the Product should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The recalled product was distributed to grocery stores in 15 states, including Arizona.
No illnesses have been reported in association with the recalled product.
