Sierra Vista teen dies after falling from roof of SUV

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista boy in his teens has died after falling from the roof of a SUV in the area of Avenida Escuela and Blackbird Drive shortly after midnight on Sunday.
The Sierra Vista Police Department and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded around 12:11 a.m. today to a report of a single vehicle incident involving a serious injury. Responders found a local teen male who had suffered serious head trauma. A second local male in his teens had stayed on scene and identified himself as the driver of the SUV involved in the incident.
The injured male was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center by ambulance and then flown by helicopter to a Level I trauma center in Tucson, where he died a short time later.
At this time, the investigation indicates that the victim was standing on top of the roof of the SUV while the other teen male drove the vehicle around the neighborhood. The teen on the roof fell from the top of the vehicle, which caused severe trauma to his head. The investigation, thus far, does not indicate that either party involved in the incident was under the influence of alcohol or any other known intoxicants.
The Sierra Vista Police Department reminds citizens that moving vehicles are extremely dangerous and urges residents to never engage in behavior that could put them at risk of serious injury or death.
