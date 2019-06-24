Sugar Skulls season ends with loss in Sioux Falls

Jake Medlock returned from injury to throw six TD passes for Tucson

June 24, 2019 at 2:11 AM MST - Updated June 24 at 2:27 AM

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The Tucson Sugar Skulls inaugural season came to an end on the road Sunday when it fell, 50-47, to the Sioux Falls Storm in a first-round Indoor Football League playoff game.

It was a game that had seven lead changes, but the Storm, the No. 3 seed in the IFL, pulled out the victory on the strength of back-to-back scores in the decisive third quarter when they took a lead they never relinquished.

Quarterback Jake Medlock got the start and was an efficient 22 of 25 passing for 271 yards, also a season high. He threw six touchdown passes.

Lorenzo Brown Jr. combined for five Sioux Falls touchdown, four on the ground.

Tucson finishes its first season with a 7-8 overall record after finishing at .500 in the regular season.

Sioux Falls will face defending champion Iowa in the IFL semifinals next Saturday while #1 Arizona will host Nebraska.

David Kelly contributed to this story.