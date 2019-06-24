Troopers write more than 1,800 warnings in two months following Governor’s signature of Hands-Free AZ bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been two months since Governor Doug Ducey made history signing House Bill 2318 into law.
Commonly known as Hands-Free AZ, the new law limits the use of cell phones and mobile devices for drivers across Arizona.
“This legislation represents an issue whose time has come. When Arizona says it is no longer OK to text or do anything else with your phone while behind the wheel," Gov. Ducey said during a ceremony on April 22, 2019.
While penalties won’t be enforced for over a year, members of law enforcement have been enforcing the new ban during a warning period until January 1, 2021.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Troopers have written 1,839 warnings regarding the new hands-free law statewide. Those warnings were issued from April 22, 2019 to June 20, 2019.
That averages out to about 30 warnings a day.
HB 2318 made using a mobile device while driving a primary offense, which means law enforcement does not need another reason to pull you over for doing it.
