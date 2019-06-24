Volunteers needed for trail building in west Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation needs volunteers to help build 2.5 miles of trails at the Painted Hills Trails Park as well as assist with ongoing restoration efforts at the Enchanted Hills Trails Park.
Both trail systems are located on the west side of Tucson, bordering Tucson Mountain Park.
The Painted Hills trail system will feature four miles of new trails, while the Enchanted Hills area will offer seven miles of new trails. Both locations border Tucson Mountain Park, and trails are suitable for all ability levels and user groups.
The Pima County trails staff needs volunteers to help with new trail construction and restoration efforts at both locations. No previous experience required.
Dates and times are:
Painted Hills Volunteer Event Location:
Painted Hills Trailhead, 3950 W. Anklam Road
· Saturday, July 13: 6 to 10 a.m.
Enchanted Hills Restoration Location:
36th Street Trailhead (western end of 36th Street, west of S. Mission Road)
· No set dates. People interested in assisting with restoration efforts at Enchanted Hills, should contact Neil Stitzer at Neil.Stitzer@pima.gov or 520.724.5239.
To register for the event at Painted Hills, get more info on the Enchanted Hills Restoration, or get more information on how to help with Pima County trail projects and natural area restoration, please contact Neil Stitzer.
