Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrests previously deported convicted child molester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported convicted child molester after he illegally entered the United States with a group of family units Wednesday night.
At approximately 10:45 p.m., Yuma Station agents patrolling along the Colorado River apprehended a group of six illegal aliens near County 23rd Street and the Salinity Canal.
Record checks revealed that 41-year-old Juan Rojas-Rodriguez, a previously deported Mexican national, was convicted of sex with a minor under 14 years of age in California in 1996. Rojas-Rodriguez was last deported in 2008 after immigration officials encountered him at the Lompoc Federal Correction Institution in California.
Rojas-Rodriguez is charged with re-entry as a previously deported aggravated felon.
The other five migrants, who were Guatemalan nationals traveling in family units, are being processed for immigration violations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.